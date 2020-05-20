Previous
Poppies by lynne5477
Photo 1808

Poppies

Playing with textures. I think I have 3 textures on this. Our photo topic this month at club is creative shooting or creative processing so I'm trying to do one of each since we get 2 entries.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
495% complete

View this month

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
May 20th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
pretty
May 20th, 2020  
