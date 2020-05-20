Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1808
Poppies
Playing with textures. I think I have 3 textures on this. Our photo topic this month at club is creative shooting or creative processing so I'm trying to do one of each since we get 2 entries.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1808
photos
149
followers
203
following
495% complete
View this month »
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th May 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
textures
,
poppies
,
wildflowers
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
May 20th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
pretty
May 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close