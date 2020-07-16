Sign up
Photo 1817
Reaching for the Sun
No need to comment. Just editing some older photos.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
flowers
,
texas
,
poppies
