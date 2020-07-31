Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1823
Single Flower
Just playing with textures...no need to comment.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
3
3
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A99V
Taken
2nd February 2015 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
vase
,
textures
,
single
Diana
ace
How can one not comment, it is absolutely stunning Lynne.
July 31st, 2020
Linda
simply beautiful! Please keep playing!
July 31st, 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Nicely composed!
July 31st, 2020
