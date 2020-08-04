Sign up
Photo 1825
Another Hummingbird
I progressed in my practicing. I found I could lower my ISO and shutter speed if I used flash. It worked pretty well. Didn't exactly freeze the wings but I kind of like them showing movement. And the flash brought out the colors more.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1825
photos
147
followers
199
following
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd August 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
bird
hummingbird
Kim
ace
Love this one too!
August 4th, 2020
