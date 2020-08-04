Previous
Another Hummingbird by lynne5477
Another Hummingbird

I progressed in my practicing. I found I could lower my ISO and shutter speed if I used flash. It worked pretty well. Didn't exactly freeze the wings but I kind of like them showing movement. And the flash brought out the colors more.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
Kim ace
Love this one too!
August 4th, 2020  
