Photo 1827
Catch Me If You Can
Yes, it's another hummingbird but they are just so much fun to watch. They buzz and hum around and drink so much that we are having to fill the feeder just about every other day. That's a lot of sugar water.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
4
365
E-M1MarkIII
4th August 2020 8:15am
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
hummingbird
