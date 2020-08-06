Previous
Catch Me If You Can by lynne5477
Catch Me If You Can

Yes, it's another hummingbird but they are just so much fun to watch. They buzz and hum around and drink so much that we are having to fill the feeder just about every other day. That's a lot of sugar water.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
