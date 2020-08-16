Sign up
Photo 1833
Hidden Gem
This is actually the waterfall at the Fort Worth Zoo where I learned to shoot silky water. Just a re-edit so no need to comment.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
4
3
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1833
photos
150
followers
201
following
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th June 2019 3:38pm
Privacy
Public
texas
,
zoo
,
waterfalls
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
August 17th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Stunning.
August 17th, 2020
Dianne
Lovely - it really does look like you are out in the wilds.
August 17th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fantastically edited!
August 17th, 2020
