Previous
Next
Hidden Gem by lynne5477
Photo 1833

Hidden Gem

This is actually the waterfall at the Fort Worth Zoo where I learned to shoot silky water. Just a re-edit so no need to comment.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
August 17th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Stunning.
August 17th, 2020  
Dianne
Lovely - it really does look like you are out in the wilds.
August 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastically edited!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise