Sunset in the Mountains by lynne5477
Sunset in the Mountains

We have had smoky skies the last 3 days from nearby fires that this made the sunset even more special tonight.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Taffy ace
It does bring beautiful colors to the sky..so peaceful looking.
August 18th, 2020  
