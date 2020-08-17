Sign up
Photo 1834
Sunset in the Mountains
We have had smoky skies the last 3 days from nearby fires that this made the sunset even more special tonight.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th August 2020 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunset
,
mountains
,
colorado
Taffy
ace
It does bring beautiful colors to the sky..so peaceful looking.
August 18th, 2020
