Red Lupine by lynne5477
Red Lupine

The lupines are beautiful here in Colorado but I had never seen a red one.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
julia ace
Wow head and shoulders above the rest..
August 21st, 2020  
Dianne
This is lovely.
August 21st, 2020  
