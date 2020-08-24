Sign up
Photo 1841
Along Guanella Pass in Colorado
This little spot had lots of photo opportunities, however, I couldn't get down low enough without sliding..I needed a rope or something to hold on to. So this is my shot of the day.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
waterfall
colorado
boulders
guanella pass
Taffy
ace
Great water flow!
August 25th, 2020
KWind
ace
Lovely scene!
August 25th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely scene, love the water.
August 25th, 2020
