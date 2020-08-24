Previous
Next
Along Guanella Pass in Colorado by lynne5477
Photo 1841

Along Guanella Pass in Colorado

This little spot had lots of photo opportunities, however, I couldn't get down low enough without sliding..I needed a rope or something to hold on to. So this is my shot of the day.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Great water flow!
August 25th, 2020  
KWind ace
Lovely scene!
August 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely scene, love the water.
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise