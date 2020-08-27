Previous
Golden by lynne5477
Photo 1844

Golden

Our topic at photo club for September is "golden hour" so I went out trying to get a shot of something about 30 min before sunset. Not sure if this works or it is totally awful. My husband hates it. If you comment, please be brutally honest.
Milanie ace
Don't see why he doesn't like it - I love the lighting and your dof
August 28th, 2020  
