Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1844
Golden
Our topic at photo club for September is "golden hour" so I went out trying to get a shot of something about 30 min before sunset. Not sure if this works or it is totally awful. My husband hates it. If you comment, please be brutally honest.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1844
photos
150
followers
201
following
505% complete
View this month »
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th August 2020 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
golden
,
weeds
Milanie
ace
Don't see why he doesn't like it - I love the lighting and your dof
August 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close