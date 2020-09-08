Previous
Top of the Rockies by lynne5477
Photo 1848

Top of the Rockies

Took this in Rocky Mountain National Park as we drove to the top out of Estes Park. Still editing older images so no need to comment...just posting.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scenery.
September 8th, 2020  
