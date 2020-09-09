Previous
Texas Bluebonnets by lynne5477
Texas Bluebonnets

We missed our annual bluebonnet/wildflower outing this year due to Covid-19. I was perusing my earlier photos and found this one I had never edited.
Lynne

Milanie ace
Not sure that I've seen one up close like this - there really quite a pretty flower.
September 10th, 2020  
Kim ace
Beautiful lighting and bokeh!
September 10th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Fabulous design image. Love the bokeh, the focus, the colors.
September 10th, 2020  
