Photo 1849
Texas Bluebonnets
We missed our annual bluebonnet/wildflower outing this year due to Covid-19. I was perusing my earlier photos and found this one I had never edited.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th April 2018 10:09am
nature
blooms
flowers
texas
wildflowers
bluebonnets
Milanie
ace
Not sure that I've seen one up close like this - there really quite a pretty flower.
September 10th, 2020
Kim
ace
Beautiful lighting and bokeh!
September 10th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Fabulous design image. Love the bokeh, the focus, the colors.
September 10th, 2020
