World Traveler by lynne5477
World Traveler

My dad had this hat with pins on it from all over the world. I never actually saw hm wear it but it has definitely been worn so maybe vacations. Still Life is our subject for Photo Club this month.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Lynne

Lynne
