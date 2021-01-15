Sign up
Photo 1865
World Traveler
My dad had this hat with pins on it from all over the world. I never actually saw hm wear it but it has definitely been worn so maybe vacations. Still Life is our subject for Photo Club this month.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1865
photos
140
followers
196
following
1
1
365
E-M1MarkIII
15th January 2021 6:00pm
Tags
hat
,
pins
,
still life
