Bluebird with Nesting Materials by lynne5477
Bluebird with Nesting Materials

Shot this little bluebird at about 700mm so feel fortunate to get this. And I had to crop significantly. I loved that he had the twigs in his mouth and a little glint in his eye.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
March 29th, 2021  
