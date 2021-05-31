Previous
Texas Longhorns by lynne5477
Photo 1926

Texas Longhorns

There were about 35-40 longhorns in this pasture of the T.W.King Ranch at Trophy Club. Unfortunately, the lens I had with me was a 100-400 so I had to stand almost across the street to shoot them.
Lynne

@lynne5477
