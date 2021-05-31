Sign up
Photo 1926
Texas Longhorns
There were about 35-40 longhorns in this pasture of the T.W.King Ranch at Trophy Club. Unfortunately, the lens I had with me was a 100-400 so I had to stand almost across the street to shoot them.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
