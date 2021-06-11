Previous
Fort Worth Skyline

Had someone ask if I had any Fort Worth Skyline shots so went back through my archives to find these. This shot was taken off the Trinity Trail near North Side Dr and the Tarrant County Water District.
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Diana ace
Beautiful captures of this gorgeous skyline, love the sunburst too.
June 11th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shots
June 11th, 2021  
