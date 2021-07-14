Previous
Hummingbirds are Coming by lynne5477
Photo 1943

Hummingbirds are Coming

Finally seeing a few more hummingbirds coming to our feeders. This was taken through the glass at ISO 3200, no flash. I think opening the door and using a flash works a little better but it is harder to catch them in flight.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
532% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 14th, 2021  
