Previous
Next
Lake in the Mountains by lynne5477
Photo 1948

Lake in the Mountains

A little lake in the mountains above Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado. You can fish here, hike, kayak, or just enjoy the view.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise