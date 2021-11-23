Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1988
A Little Fall Color
We don't see a lot of fall color here in North Central Texas so we love the little that we do see. This image was taken in Keller, TX, near Bear Creek Park.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1988
photos
140
followers
187
following
544% complete
View this month »
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
texas
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close