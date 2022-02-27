Sign up
Photo 2008
Butterfly
Going to the Butterfly Exhibit in FWBG tomorrow morning with fellow photogs. We were able to get a private group time before they open to the public so this will be nice not fighting all the people.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
insects
,
butterflies
,
shallowdof
Kim
ace
Magnificent Macro!
February 27th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic macro!
February 27th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fabulous! Fav
February 28th, 2022
