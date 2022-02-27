Previous
Next
Butterfly by lynne5477
Photo 2008

Butterfly

Going to the Butterfly Exhibit in FWBG tomorrow morning with fellow photogs. We were able to get a private group time before they open to the public so this will be nice not fighting all the people.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kim ace
Magnificent Macro!
February 27th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic macro!
February 27th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fabulous! Fav
February 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise