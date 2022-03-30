Sign up
Photo 2020
Savannah
Took a girls trip to Savannah last week and stayed in the historic district. I loved all the different homes with their stairs....repeating all the way down the street.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2020
photos
136
followers
179
following
Tags
stairs
,
steps
,
historic
,
savannah
