Photo 2031
Papa Owl
Finally got a shot of one of the Barred Owls at Colleyville Nature Center. I think this is papa watching out over the nest and mama (which is in an old tree).
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2031
photos
135
followers
179
following
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
texas
,
owl
,
barred_owl
