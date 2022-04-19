Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2033
Purple Beauties
Playing with several textures and trying to come up with something a little different.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2033
photos
135
followers
179
following
556% complete
View this month »
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
purple
,
flowers
,
textures
Milanie
ace
You've really made the flowers stand out from their background nicely
April 19th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
I love this beautiful artistic treatment. Nice textures and colors.
April 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close