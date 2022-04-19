Previous
Purple Beauties by lynne5477
Purple Beauties

Playing with several textures and trying to come up with something a little different.
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Milanie ace
You've really made the flowers stand out from their background nicely
April 19th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
I love this beautiful artistic treatment. Nice textures and colors.
April 19th, 2022  
