A Drive Through the Bluebonnets by lynne5477
A Drive Through the Bluebonnets

A drive down a country road near Ennis, TX. The bluebonnets were beautiful this year in spite of the small amount of rainfall last fall.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
April 23rd, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
April 23rd, 2022  
Desi
Amazing. Beautiful composition with the road winding through
April 23rd, 2022  
