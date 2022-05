Macro of Borosilicate Marble

I had seen some macro shots of borosilicate marbles and they were fabulous. This was my first attempt. I would love to have more of these marbles but they are quite pricey...so just sticking with the one for now. I need to practice more but wanted to post this first shot. This is quite a challenge as the marble is round as well as trying to figure out what point to focus on. I did use in-camera focus stacking which I think helped some.