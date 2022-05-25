Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2044
Anthony Chapel
This is one of the 3 glass and wood chapels in Arkansas. Set in the surrounding woods of Hot Springs, it is a majestic piece of architecture. Glass windows from floor to ceiling and beyond.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2044
photos
134
followers
178
following
560% complete
View this month »
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
24th May 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
architecture
,
chapel
,
arkansas
Corinne
ace
Spectacular !
May 25th, 2022
Milanie
ace
So glad you got to visit there - that chapel is so gorgeous. They were having a wedding when I was there this year, but I've seen it in previous visits. Nice lighting and details.
May 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close