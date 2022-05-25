Previous
Anthony Chapel by lynne5477
Anthony Chapel

This is one of the 3 glass and wood chapels in Arkansas. Set in the surrounding woods of Hot Springs, it is a majestic piece of architecture. Glass windows from floor to ceiling and beyond.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Corinne ace
Spectacular !
May 25th, 2022  
Milanie ace
So glad you got to visit there - that chapel is so gorgeous. They were having a wedding when I was there this year, but I've seen it in previous visits. Nice lighting and details.
May 26th, 2022  
