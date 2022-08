Good Morning from Many Glacier

Sunrise at Many Glacier in Glacier NP. I was expecting to need a headlamp when we headed out for sunrise and sunsets but it never really got dark enough to need it. We were told that if we were out around 3:30am, the skies would be dark enough for us to see some stars. Well, that wasn't happening as we only slept from about 11:00pm to 4:30am each day.