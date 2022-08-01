Previous
Good Morning by lynne5477
Photo 2053

Good Morning

Waiting for the sun to come up and shine on the mountains at Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park last week. Taken with my Olympus M1.3 and 40-150mm (80-300 FF equivalent).
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
August 6th, 2022  
