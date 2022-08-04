Sign up
Photo 2056
Good Morning, World!
Another sunrise shot from Lake McDonald in Glacier NP.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
mountains
,
sunrise
,
pano
,
glaciernp
Milanie
ace
What a lovely peaceful shot - think Lake McDonald is high on the list of my favorites. How nice that you were able to catch the other photographer in the shot.
August 12th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice peaceful image
August 12th, 2022
