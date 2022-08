Great Sand Dunes NP Pano

We stopped by the Great Sand Dunes NP near Alamosa, CO, today on our way to Pagosa Springs. It was well worth the stop. This is a pano I took. The sand dunes look rather small but if you can enlarge and see the little dots, those are people up there. You can't see them but if you look at the tallest peak, there are actually two people sitting on top.