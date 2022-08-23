Sign up
Photo 2059
Return Trip
Took this shot of the Durango - Silverton Train passing through the High Line area on the return trip back to Durango.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
Views
11
365
OM-1
22nd August 2022 4:06pm
Tags
railroad
,
train
,
mountains
,
colorado
,
sanjuanmountains
,
durango_silverton
365 Project
