Butterfly by lynne5477
Photo 2067

Butterfly

This one cooperated and sat there for a few seconds. Photo taken when I went to the Butterflies at Texas Discovery Gardens in Dallas, TX.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Milanie ace
What awesome details
September 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 23rd, 2022  
