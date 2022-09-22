Sign up
Photo 2067
Butterfly
This one cooperated and sat there for a few seconds. Photo taken when I went to the Butterflies at Texas Discovery Gardens in Dallas, TX.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
2
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2067
photos
131
followers
174
following
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
15th September 2022 10:10am
Tags
close-up
,
insects
,
butterfly
Milanie
ace
What awesome details
September 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 23rd, 2022
