Stone Bridge by lynne5477
Stone Bridge

Stone Bridge over Byrd Lake in Cumberland Mountain State Park in Tennessee. Fall colors are just starting to appear.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 10th, 2022  
Babs ace
Fabulous shot and reflections.
October 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice!
October 10th, 2022  
