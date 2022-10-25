Sign up
Photo 2075
Fly Fishing at Beavers Bend SP
A little more fall color. We stopped along the road in Beavers Bend SP at Broken Bow, OK, and there were probably close to a dozen people fly fishing at this spot.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
water
,
oklahoma
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fishing
,
beaversbendsp
