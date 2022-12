Favorite LensBaby?

What is your favorite LensBaby to shoot with? I just received my SOL 22 made for Micro 4/3 cameras and did a couple of test shots in the backyard (so not a great shot but good test). The intentions of the LensBaby is BLUR! I think I might like this one a little better than my Sweet 35 b/c I think you get a little more in focus and I do like to see focus.