Texas Bluebonnets

A friend and I went to Ennis, TX, today to check the status of bluebonnets. They are starting to come up everywhere. Definitely not at peak yet so maybe another 1-2 weeks. Appears there will be more this year than the past few years so if you live in the DFW area, take a day and check them out. This shot was taken on the hillside of Sugar Ridge Road. I thought the two ladies at the top just added a little spot of color and some perspective.