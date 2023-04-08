Previous
Speeding Train by lynne5477
Speeding Train

This is our commuter Trinity Rail Express flying into one of its stops. Our teacher tasked us with a blur shot so this is an 8-second exposure using a 6-stop ND filter.
Lynne

@lynne5477
Photo Details

Babs ace
Great shot, looks like a ghost train.
April 9th, 2023  
