Photo 2090
Speeding Train
This is our commuter Trinity Rail Express flying into one of its stops. Our teacher tasked us with a blur shot so this is an 8-second exposure using a 6-stop ND filter.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
blur
,
train
,
speed
Babs
ace
Great shot, looks like a ghost train.
April 9th, 2023
