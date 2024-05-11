Previous
Stockyard Cowboys by lynne5477
Photo 2137

Stockyard Cowboys

It's been so long since I've been out shooting and probably longer since I've posted. I did a photo walk in the Fort Worth StockYards this morning and took both my film and digital camera. This was taken with the digital camera and edited in PS.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Nice to see you posting and a really great image.
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise