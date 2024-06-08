Previous
Stein am Rhein by lynne5477
Photo 2146

Stein am Rhein

We arrived in Switzerland a day early and elected to take an excursion to Rhine Falls and the medievil village of Stein am Rhein. I love the fresco on the buildings. It just seems such a quaint little village.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Lynne

Mickey Anderson ace
Wonderful street scene!!
June 26th, 2024  
