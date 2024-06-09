Sign up
Photo 2147
St Moritz
After arriving in St Moritz, Switzerland, we had the afternoon free to walk around town and explore. We found this short trail high above the rest of the town with a view of the clock tower.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
2
2
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
mountain
,
landscape
,
alps
,
switzerland
,
st.moritz
Mickey Anderson
ace
Wow, great view!!
June 26th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning!
June 26th, 2024
