St Moritz by lynne5477
St Moritz

After arriving in St Moritz, Switzerland, we had the afternoon free to walk around town and explore. We found this short trail high above the rest of the town with a view of the clock tower.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
Mickey Anderson ace
Wow, great view!!
June 26th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Stunning!
June 26th, 2024  
