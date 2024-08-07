Previous
Next
Warp Speed Ahead by lynne5477
Photo 2152

Warp Speed Ahead

Playing with an old photo from last December. This is using the zoom effect with some Christmas lights. I then divided it into 4 quadrants and copy/pasted the bottom right quadrant to the other 3, rotating as necessary to get the symmetrical look.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact