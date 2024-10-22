Sign up
Photo 2158
Cascading Falls
I'm still going through my Smoky Mountains images and this was just one of the many cascading falls we took pictures of. No real waterfalls that we could get to........but lots of cascading falls.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
nature
water
waterfalls
smokies
slowshutter
greatsmokymountains
*lynn
ace
beautifully captured
October 28th, 2024
