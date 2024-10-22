Previous
Cascading Falls by lynne5477
Photo 2158

Cascading Falls

I'm still going through my Smoky Mountains images and this was just one of the many cascading falls we took pictures of. No real waterfalls that we could get to........but lots of cascading falls.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautifully captured
October 28th, 2024  
