Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2160
Larrupin Dessert
Did a photo scavenger hunt today and 'food and drink' was one of the topics. My mom used the word "larrupin" all my life, mostly when we made banana pudding from scratch. It means Delicious, Excellent, Top-notch, and Plenty good.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2160
photos
98
followers
142
following
591% complete
View this month »
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
sweets
,
dessert
,
berries
Babs
ace
Oh Yum they do look delicious
November 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close