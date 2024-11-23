Previous
Larrupin Dessert by lynne5477
Larrupin Dessert

Did a photo scavenger hunt today and 'food and drink' was one of the topics. My mom used the word "larrupin" all my life, mostly when we made banana pudding from scratch. It means Delicious, Excellent, Top-notch, and Plenty good.
23rd November 2024

Lynne

@lynne5477
Babs ace
Oh Yum they do look delicious
November 24th, 2024  
