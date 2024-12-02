Previous
Zoom Effect by lynne5477
Photo 2161

Zoom Effect

A group of us went out to Vitruvian Park tonight in Addison, TX. They have trees lit up everywhere along a canal walk. I was playing with the zoom for this shot.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Dianne ace
Excellent!
December 3rd, 2024  
