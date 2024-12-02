Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2161
Zoom Effect
A group of us went out to Vitruvian Park tonight in Addison, TX. They have trees lit up everywhere along a canal walk. I was playing with the zoom for this shot.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2161
photos
98
followers
142
following
592% complete
View this month »
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
zoom
,
lights
,
trees
Dianne
ace
Excellent!
December 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close