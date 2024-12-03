Previous
Light Bursts by lynne5477
Photo 2162

Light Bursts

Another one of my zoom effects from the lighted trees at Vitruvian Park Lights in Addison, TX
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Wow! very cool
December 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
This one is amazing. fav.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact