Dust & Determination by lynne5477
Photo 2167

Dust & Determination

Went to the FWSSR (Ft Worth Stock Show & Rodeo) with friends and we watched and photographed some of the barrel racing.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Jerzy ace
What a fantastic shot. I think the horse sees you,
February 4th, 2025  
