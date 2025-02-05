Sign up
Previous
Photo 2168
The ORBITER
Just another shot of one of the Midway rides at the FWSSR.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
night
,
motion
,
lights
,
shutter
,
slow
,
carnival
,
fwssr
Babs
ace
What a great shot fav
February 6th, 2025
