Previous
Photo 2169
Funhouse Frenzy
Another shot from the FWSSR carnival area. This was a long exposure of the Fun House but taken with the zoom effect, essentially turning the lens to zoom during the long exposure.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
1
1
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
night
exposure
long
shooting
carnival
funhouse
fortworth
brightlights
fwssr
Danette Thompson
ace
Very cool
February 7th, 2025
