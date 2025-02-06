Previous
Funhouse Frenzy by lynne5477
Funhouse Frenzy

Another shot from the FWSSR carnival area. This was a long exposure of the Fun House but taken with the zoom effect, essentially turning the lens to zoom during the long exposure.
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very cool
February 7th, 2025  
