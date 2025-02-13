Previous
Serene Brew by lynne5477
Serene Brew

Playing around today and trying to get a minimalist or negative space photo. Not sure this is the one but it's a start. It's been freezing with a north wind most of the day so I'm inside staying warm.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details

