Photo 2171
Serene Brew
Playing around today and trying to get a minimalist or negative space photo. Not sure this is the one but it's a start. It's been freezing with a north wind most of the day so I'm inside staying warm.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2171
photos
98
followers
142
following
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
13th February 2025 4:32pm
Tags
coffee
,
tea
,
cup
,
minimalistic
,
negative_space
