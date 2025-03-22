Previous
Hello There! by lynne5477
Photo 2174

Hello There!

Hawk at Dallas Arboretum today. He entertained us for a while. Unfortunately, when he flew, I had my shutter speed too low so didn't catch that one.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact